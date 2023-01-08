W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

