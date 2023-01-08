W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.