VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,558,997 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 13,049,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,762 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,301,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

