Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $64,256.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00448222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00918072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00118069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00601774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00253805 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,845,322 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

