Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and $468,248.26 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00449371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00913303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00118515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00603873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00254427 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,798,988 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.