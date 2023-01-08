Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VUG opened at $214.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $311.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.