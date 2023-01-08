Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 109,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

