Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

