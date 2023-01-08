Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $36,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

