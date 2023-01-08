USDD Price Down 0.7% This Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDD has a market cap of $706.94 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01738283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.12 or 0.30524210 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

