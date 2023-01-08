United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 5.7 %

United States Steel stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.