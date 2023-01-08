Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

CRBN opened at $141.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

