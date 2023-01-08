Tal Chalozin Sells 14,510 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CTO Tal Chalozin sold 14,510 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $17,121.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,300,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Innovid stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

CTV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Innovid to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

