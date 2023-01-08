T-mac DAO (TMG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $249.79 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $249.79 million and approximately $46,018.03 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432321 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.01466088 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.33 or 0.30535707 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24994678 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,159.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

