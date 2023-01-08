Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 467 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR opened at $144.00 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

