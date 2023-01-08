Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $558,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 368.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 920.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.