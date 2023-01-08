Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $624,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average is $259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

