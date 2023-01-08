Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $289.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.61. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $376.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

