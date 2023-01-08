Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Up 2.4 %

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $269.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $383.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

