Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 458 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.