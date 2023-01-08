Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,204,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,150,000 after acquiring an additional 216,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SLF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

