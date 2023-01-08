Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Suku has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $8.46 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

