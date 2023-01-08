Substratum Hits Market Cap of $325,881.62 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $325,881.62 and approximately $6.11 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234429 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072927 USD and is down -14.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

