StockNews.com Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE O opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.