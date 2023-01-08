StockNews.com Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE O opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

