Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0035

Starname (IOV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Starname has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $337,838.38 and $75.43 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.01522240 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.70 or 0.30467813 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.