Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -127.55%.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

