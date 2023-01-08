Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $83.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.