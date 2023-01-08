Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $90.70 million and $5.49 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,645,689,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

