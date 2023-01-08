Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $269.98 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $269.98 million and $444.84 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smart Block Chain City alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.01611844 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.48 or 0.30505015 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smart Block Chain City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart Block Chain City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.