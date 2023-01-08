Seele-N Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $415,819.41 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $37.94 million and approximately $415,819.41 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018686 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00234388 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00165979 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $385,902.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

