Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

