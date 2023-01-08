Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,350 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 638,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 633,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 95,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

