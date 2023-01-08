Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

