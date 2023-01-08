Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after buying an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after buying an additional 76,963 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after buying an additional 1,279,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,341,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $54.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

