Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,903 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

