Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.97 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Saitama has a market cap of $47.97 million and $593,594.88 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00106654 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $690,963.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

