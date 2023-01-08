Riverview Trust Co Trims Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $107.12.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

