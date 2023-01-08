Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

