Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 922 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.