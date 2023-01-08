Riverview Trust Co Has $70,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $105.17 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

