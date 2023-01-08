Riverview Trust Co Has $49,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

