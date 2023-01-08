Riverview Trust Co Has $35,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 189.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

