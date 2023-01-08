Riverview Trust Co Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

SPGI stock opened at $347.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $452.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

