ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.23 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $5,089.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00448222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.