Radio Caca One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $3.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

