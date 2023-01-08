QUINT (QUINT) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007849 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $3.05 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINT has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

