Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 6% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00011731 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $208.05 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.74 or 0.07480889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,486,071 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.