Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 27,241 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ PBYI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.16.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
