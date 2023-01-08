Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 27,241 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 304,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

