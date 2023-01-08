Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,996,578,607 coins and its circulating supply is 13,933,492,627 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

