Prom Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Prom token can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00023236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.96 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.88450805 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,019,908.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

