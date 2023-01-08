Progyny’s (PGNY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,367,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

